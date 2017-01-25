With extremely cold temperatures forecasted, the cold and flu are not the only conditions returning students should be concerned about. Read More
An email sent out on Tuesday did more than just inform students about their academic status. Read More
Ball State Interim President Terry King never planned to lead Ball State, or any university for that matter. He didnât even really plan on becoming ... Read More
The Muncie City Council withdrew a contentious landlord-registration ordinance that would require landlords to make personal contact information publicly ... Read More
Actress Sutton Foster is coming to Muncie, according to the Department of Theatre and Dance. Foster will co-direct Ball Stateâs production of âShrek: ... Read More
Forget the university's confusing grid — let our app help you figure out when your final exams are. Read More
Ball State and the Muncie community are filled with events to get you and your friends in the holiday spirit. Here are some of the holiday activities ... Read More
As the weather gets colder and snow begins to fall, public safety officials want to remind Hoosiers of dangers and how to stay safe when traveling. Read More
It’s not an ideal presidential election for many first-time voters at Ball State. Read More
The Daily News surveyed students, faculty and staff this week, encouraging members of the Ball State community to express their views on the upcoming ... Read More
Ball State junior William Walker has more on his plate than just schoolwork; he's running for a spot on the Muncie Community Schools school board. Read More
The arguments were part of a Supreme Court program that allows people from communities around the state of Indiana to know how the court system works. ... Read More
Last season, Ball State won the MAC regular season title, but lost to Akron in the first round of the tournament. The memory is still fresh in the team's ... Read More
Robert Morris, acting provost for academic affairs, is fighting an infection at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, according to an email from interim ... Read More
More students have voted for Homecoming royalty than the Student Government Association executive board in the past nine out of 10 years. In 2015, nearly ... Read More
The Village can be a lively place on the weekends, with a number of bars and restaurants attracting big crowds. But recently, the commotion has become ... Read More